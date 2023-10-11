Apple PC shipments dropped 2x more than any other manufacturer in Q3

Global PC shipments were significantly down in Q3, according to the IDC. But Apple was the hardest hit.
From my post at Forbes:
Overall PC shipments were down in the third quarter as consumers bought 68.2 million PCs, according to IDC, compared to 73.8 million in Q3 2022. That’s a 7.6% drop. No manufacturers were hit as hard as Apple, however, which shipped 23.1% fewer laptops and towers than last year.
The problem: last year’s equivalent quarter was huge for Apple as the company rushed to fulfill orders that did not ship during a Covid shutdown.