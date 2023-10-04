Why hundreds of thousands of apps may be purged from the iOS app store in China

Just posted to my Forbes column:

In late 2020, 39,000 games disappeared from the iOS App Store for China in a single day. The same could happen on an even greater scale in the coming weeks, thanks to new policy enforcement by the Chinese government.

China has decided to regulate all apps the way that it has regulated websites and games for many years. All websites available in China have needed to apply for and receive an Internet Content Provider (ICP) Filing Number for years. In 2020, China started requiring games to apply for and receive a license, leading to the massive App Store purge.

Now the same is true for any app.