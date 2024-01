Just posted in my Forbes column:

For the first time ever, Apple has unseated Samsung—and all other smartphone manufacturers—to lead in worldwide smartphone shipments. In 2023, Apple shipped 234.6 million iPhones, capturing 20.1% market share and growing 3.7% year over year, according to IDC data. Samsung had led global smartphone unit sales for 13 years, since 2010.

Every other top smartphone manufacturer failed to grow in 2023.