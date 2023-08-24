Walmart + Google = More drone delivery in Dallas

Walmart and Google sister company Wing just expanded their drone delivery project in Dallas, and I’m wondering when it’s going to come north to Vancouver 🙂

From my post on Forbes:

Walmart announced this morning that it was partnering with Google sister company Wing to expand drone delivery in Dallas. Delivery is limited to within six miles of the two stores that the companies are adding, but 60,000 additional homes will now have access to drone delivery in the Dallas area: a significant upgrade in coverage for Walmart and Wing. Walmart has been testing drone delivery for two years now while its biggest competitor, Amazon, seems grounded. Walmart is now offering drone delivery in seven states from 36 stores, the company said today.

