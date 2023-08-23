Americans are terrified about AI: 80% say AI will help criminals

Most of us don’t understand AI. And most of us are scared about things we don’t understand. But in the case of AI, there might be good reason … because even the people who do understand it are pretty worried.

92% want a national privacy law

66% of Americans believe privacy threats have gotten worse in the last year

64.4% say their data was used in a scam

80% are concerned that their personal data is being used to train AI models

48% say AI will negatively impact them personally

72% are worried about their personal data being used by a future power AI system

77% are afraid AI tools will deepfake their voices or faces to commit fraud

80% say AI has increased the likelihood that their personal data will be used in malicious ways by criminals or hacker collectives

70% are worried that AI will be used by other nations in information warfare campaigns

57% fear that AI will replace humans

51% don’t trust companies to keep their data safe

