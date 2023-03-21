Irish drone delivery startup Manna Aero expanding to U.S. and mainland Europe

Drone delivery is super-hot, but there aren’t that many major players yet. Google’s Wing is doing well, but Amazon is still just getting started, and few other significant players have major traction.

Tiny Irish drone delivery company Manna Aero, however, has completed over 100,000 drone deliveries, is expanding to Dublin shortly, and will be expanding to mainland Europe and the United States this year.

In this TechFirst with John Koetsier, we chat with Bobby Healy, CEO of Manna Aero.

