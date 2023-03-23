Here is the 500-Year geodesic dome home: Geoship reveals its first livable home

The 500-year ceramic geodesic dome home is now an actual physical reality.

I first wrote about Geoship’s plan to build long-lasting, inexpensive, earth-friendly, community-centric homes about 3 years ago. Last year, Geoship showed me a prototype. Now there’s an actual built, powered, and furnished dome home in Nevada City, California.

In this TechFirst podcast, we chat with Geoship founder Morgan Bierschenk, see the dome first-hand, and get some insight into pricing, availability, technology, and livability.

The first dome home is the 18-foot diameter model. But ultimately, Geoship plans to make domes that are anywhere from 1500 to 3000 square feet. A large individual dome might be 1,000 square feet, but can be combined and connected with smaller domes for bedrooms, kitchens, home gyms, living rooms … pretty much anything.

Check my story on Forbes, or watch the video below.

(Under the video, I’ve asked ChatGPT to summarize it, and make a blog post based on the episode. This is a first try for me, and it’s based on the machine-generated transcript from Descript,

Watch the interview inside the first Geoship dome home here:

The Geoship dome home: summary by GPT-4

This TechFirst episode features an interview with Morgan Biershank, the founder of Geoship, a company focused on creating sustainable, eco-friendly, and affordable homes using geodesic dome technology. These dome homes are constructed using ceramic composites, making them energy-efficient, fire-resistant, and well-insulated. The geometry and material science behind the design significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the housing construction.

Geoship aims to make these homes affordable, with the base price of an 18-foot dome at $33,000 and a larger 1100 square foot dome at $110,000. As manufacturing scales up, the company hopes to reduce the prices by at least 50%. Biershank envisions this technology as the most affordable and sustainable housing solution at scale in the future.

Geoship has adopted a community funding structure, raising money through equity-based crowdfunding and seeking support from family offices, angel investors, and purpose-aligned VCs. The company also plans to tap into government funding for climate tech and affordable housing.

The dome homes can be integrated with on-grid or off-grid systems, with innovations in passive solar heating and cooling and other technologies for power generation and water recycling. The modular design allows for easy integration of utilities such as plumbing and electricity.

Morgan Biershank emphasizes the unique experience of living in these ultra-modern, natural ceramic dome homes, combining ancient principles with modern technology.

Also by GPT-4 … Geoship: Revolutionizing Affordable and Sustainable Housing with Ceramic Dome Technology

In the search for sustainable and affordable housing solutions, innovative companies like Geoship are leading the way by blending ancient techniques with cutting-edge technology. In a recent interview, founder Morgan Biershank discussed the company’s vision, the science behind geodesic dome homes, and how they plan to revolutionize the housing market.

Geoship: A Vision for the Future

Geoship’s mission is to create an alternative home building and village construction industry that focuses on sustainability, affordability, and eco-friendliness. The company aims to provide a unique living experience by combining ultra-modern design with ancient principles. Their geodesic dome technology offers a fundamentally different approach to housing construction, promising a more sustainable and affordable future for homebuyers.

The Science Behind Geoship’s Geodesic Dome Homes

The geodesic dome design is based on the principles of geometry and material science. The ceramic composite material used in constructing the domes is energy-efficient, fire-resistant, and provides excellent insulation. This unique combination of factors significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with housing construction.

Geodesic domes utilize a minimalistic and efficient design that results in a strong, stable structure with fewer materials. Additionally, the ceramic composite material offers a number of benefits, including:

Improved energy efficiency: The material’s insulating properties result in lower energy consumption for heating and cooling. Fire resistance: Ceramic composites are non-combustible and can withstand high temperatures. Durability: The material is resistant to moisture, mold, and pests, ensuring a longer lifespan for the structure. Eco-friendliness: The ceramic composites are made from natural materials, reducing the environmental impact of construction.

Affordability and Accessibility

One of the primary goals of Geoship is to make geodesic dome homes affordable for a wide range of people. The base price for an 18-foot dome is $33,000, while a larger 1100 square foot dome is priced at $110,000. As manufacturing scales up, the company aims to reduce the cost of these homes by at least 50%.

This affordability is an essential part of Geoship’s vision. By offering a more cost-effective housing solution, they hope to address the growing need for sustainable and affordable homes, particularly in the face of increasing housing prices and environmental challenges.

Community Funding and Support

Geoship is embracing a community-first approach to financing. They have raised a pre-seed round through equity-based crowdfunding and are now raising a seed round to further develop their technology and scale production. This funding model allows everyday investors to support the company’s vision while potentially realizing significant returns on their investment.

In addition to crowdfunding, Geo Ship is also seeking support from family offices, angel investors, and purpose-aligned venture capitalists. They are exploring government funding opportunities as well …

(And ChatGPT trailed off here with an error)

