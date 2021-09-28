Almost every iPhone owner will be using iOS 15’s Private Relay soon

Private Relay is Apple’s new tech for essentially VPN’ing some of the traffic to and from iPhones for additional privacy. You get it as part of iCloud+, a paid service, it’s still in beta, and it’s not on by default: you have to go into your settings to activate it.
All of which means its initial penetration will be low.
But … I think most iPhone owners will be using it within a year or so. I wrote about why — and what the implications of that are — for my client Singular.
iOS 15 is here, and so is Private Relay, Apple’s new privacy-centric technology for the web. How is it going to affect marketing measurement and advertising?
It’s going to hit like a bomb. A soft bomb.
Let me explain …
