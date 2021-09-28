Creators, crypto, future: chatting with Joseph Jaffe on ‘Is Not Famous’

I had so much fun visiting with my good friend Joseph Jaffe. We’ve never met in person but he’s funny, interesting, informative, and insightful. And we had an amazing conversation.

Check it out here:

Joseph has a creator coin, as I do. Mine is SMRT coin, and Joseph’s is $JAFFE. He’s a good custodian of his community, and I recommend you pick some up. (I personally own 413.449548 JAFFE coins, and I’m not even kidding about those digits after the decimal.)

What we talk about:

the creator economy

insights from the future

reality bubbles

climbing pyramids in Egypt

breaking hands

earning $200K in a day

and, of course, much more …

Enjoy!