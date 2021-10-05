Webinar: iOS 15 & the endless evolution of app marketing

The only constant is change, right? If you’re a mobile growth marketer, you know what a challenge it has been over the past few years to keep up to all the updates in tech, privacy, regulation, and platforms.

iOS 14.5 just came; now iOS 15 is here … and there’s more to dive into in terms of data, privacy, and mobile advertising.

From the webinar description:

We just got the hang of iOS14.5, and guess what – the release of iOS 15 is on our doorstep! Device level data is diminishing. Uninstall tracking is on the way out. Cross-device marketing just got harder. Custom product pages will become the new must, and first-party data is on track to become everyone’s north star. ironSource, MobileAction, Upptic, and Singular are coming together for an expert panel, on October 6th at 10am PT, to get you up to speed and ready to hit the ground running.

I’ll be moderating a chat with Singular CEO Gadi Eliashiv, MobileAction CEO Aykut Karaalioglu, ironSource VP of Growth Yevgeny Peres, and Upptic Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer Warren Woodward.

