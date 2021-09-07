Home fitness: Use of the peloton app dropped 42% in 4 months

Use of the Peloton app has declined in each of the seven months, and rapidly in the last four months, according to data from app intelligence service Apptopia. That’s a much bigger and faster decline than competitors like iFit.

From my story at Forbes …

The iconic fitness and wellness company is struggling with slower sales due to the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic, an investigation by the U.S. government into problems with Peleton’s Tread+ treadmill, which the company recalled after being implicated in multiple injuries and at least one death of children, and a massive drop in stock price.

Now it’s clear that even existing owners are not using their Pelotons as much.

Get the full story in my post here …