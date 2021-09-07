13 thoughts on payments, the App Store, Google Play, and the future of mobile growth

We’re seeing the real-time evolution of the super-controlled and centralized App Store model of in-app payments break down.

Fortnite-maker Epic sued Apple and Google a year ago. Governments in Japan, Korea, the EU, the U.S., and India are all concerned about the antitrust and monopoly implications of tying all purchases via apps on a device to one payment provider. In response, Apple’s made multiple changes to App Store policy over the past few weeks, and Google will need to adjust as well.

From my post on Singular’s blog …

Two weeks ago, Apple told developers it would allow them to email app users about different payment options. Last week, it changed again, and now Apple is allowing reader apps (Kindle, Netflix, etc.) to link out to external payment systems. It’s important to contextualize: these are just the latest concessions, as Apple had previously reduced commission rates for smaller developers and made other changes over the past few years in concessions to app companies. Much of this doesn’t take the heat off from the EU or the DOJ, so most mobile analysts and experts think this will inevitably be extended to other types of apps, and ultimately all apps and games. If so — and it looks likely, given the trajectory — what does that mean?

There’s a ton of possible implications as these changes take place. I listed 13 of them.

Check out my post here …