Unwritten rules of online debating

I think it’s time for a tongue-in-cheek rendition of the unwritten rules of online debating. Unfortunately, I suspect we’ve all seen this, and I doubt it will be a shock to anyone.

don’t read assume you understand attack character & motives assume the worst insult them if they say A, saying F disproves A they are enemies, not people with different opinions ignore fact checks all online sources are equal

Anything else I should add?

