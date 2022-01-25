Cybersecurity webinar today: weathering the perfect storm

Last year was literally a record year for malware and cyberattacks.

One of the reasons: cybersecurity specialists and CISOs are in the middle of a perfect storm right now: huge numbers of attacks from sophisticated and unsophisticated hackers using unique exploits as well as packaged purchasable — or rentable — software packages. At the same time, we still have the distributed workforce and essentially perimeter-less networks for work, connectivity, collaboration, and data-sharing that Covid accelerated, plus ongoing changes from the ongoing transition from on-prem to cloud and SaaS.

In other words: a perfect cybersecurity storm.

I’m moderating a webinar on that today for my client Open Systems, based in Switzerland. Panelists are:

John Oltsik, Senior principal analyst, ESG

Dave Martin, VP, Managed Detection and Response, Open Systems

Our threat envelopes have expanded 1000X. Attacks with purchased hacking kits are up 40%. Most IT teams don’t know about 10-20% of the devices their colleagues use.

