Tesla, Facebook, OpenAI account for 24.5% of ‘AI incidents,’ security company says

It’s probably not a shocker to anyone who’s paying attention, but “AI incidents,” otherwise known as scams, hacks, fails, and accidents, are massively on the rise.

From my recent story on Forbes:

The first “AI incident” almost caused global nuclear war. More recent AI-enabled malfunctions, errors, fraud, and scams include deepfakes used to influence politics, bad health information from chatbots, and self-driving vehicles that are endangering pedestrians. Companies involved in a significant percentage of AI incidents, according to Surfshark.SURFSHARK

The worst offenders, according to security company Surfshark, are Tesla, Facebook, and OpenAI, with 24.5% of all known AI incidents so far.

Get the full story here …