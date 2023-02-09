Fashion + intelligence: these smart home lights are beautiful and smart

I absolutely love these smart lights that are Alexa and Google Assistant connected but are also heirloom-quality pieces of design. From my latest story at Forbes …

A Utah-based startup just launched a smart lighting collection that focuses on aesthetics just as much as it incorporates digital intelligence. Viro’s new lights are smartphone controlled, smart assistant capable, hand-blown, and one of them just won a LAMP international lighting design award. While they’re more costly than the smart lights IKEA is now testing in select European markets, they’re also classy enough to complement the most upscale decor.

Smart home products have typically followed one of two paths: focusing on intelligence over looks, or attempting to be so small they disappear into your walls or shelves and become outposts of your home’s ambient intelligence. In other words, present but unseen.

Viro’s taking a different path with products are are designed to be seen, admired, and loved, but also part of an intelligent and responsive home environment.