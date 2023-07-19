Meta goes SKAN 4, boosting ecosystem growth

It was a rare 2-post day for my client Singular … because Facebook AKA Meta did something …

In my post …

Good news for SKAN 4 adoption: Meta starting signing and releasing SKAN 4 postbacks yesterday and notified advertisers today.

As part of that messaging, Meta said:

“We are happy to announce that Meta has begun rollout of SKAN 4.0 support via Meta Ads Insights API starting July 17, 2023 to July 21, 2023. During this rollout, advertisers may notice a sharp decline in total reported SKAN data (which is provided to Meta from Apple) within the first few days given the wider range of reporting delays between SKAN 4.0 and previous versions of SKAN. No action is needed from you, the reporting will stabilize shortly.”

Check out the full post here …