MMM easy button: how to hit the easy button for media mix modeling

Talking about media mix modeling in my latest post for my client Singular …

MMM is notoriously difficult.

You can take months gathering all your data, building models, adding external data, configuring boundaries, and running MMM … only to end up with obviously insane results. Or, results that are so sanity checked and artificially bounded that they deliver only what you pretty much already know.

So … how do you hit the easy button for media mix modeling?

Get all the details in my full post …