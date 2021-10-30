iOS 15 and mobile marketing: your questions answered

iOS 14 was pretty crazy for mobile marketers. Or, to be specific, iOS 14.5, which had a ton of privacy-oriented changes and a whole new mobile app marketing attribution engine for marketers to implement.

iOS 15 isn’t like that. But … Apple does have a few tricks up its sleeve here too. I recently hosted a webinar on exactly this topic with four experts:

Aykut Karaalioglu, CEO & Co-Founder, MobileAction

Warren Woodward, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Upptic

Yevgeny Peres, VP Growth, ironSource

Gadi Eliashiv, CEO & Co-Founder, Singular

As per usual, we had way more questions in the webinar than we had time for, and so I needed to answer them afterwards …

From my post at Singular’s blog:

Get all the answers to 16 different iOS 15 mobile marketing questions in my post on Singular’s blog …