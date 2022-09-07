Interviewing Mary D’Onofrio from Bessemer Ventures at Traction Conf

Everyone knows what a unicorn is. But what is a centaur, and how do you scale a startup from $0 to $100 million in annual recurring revenue?
I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary D’Onofrio from Bessemer Ventures at the recent Traction Conference in Vancouver, and now the full video is online:
What we talked about, in brief:
10 Rules to Grow Operationally Efficient Businesses and Scale to $100 Million ARR
- We know what unicorns are. What is a centaur? Why does it matter? Why is it important?
- How do you get there?
- How do you fail? Common factors of companies that don’t make it?
- What is growth endurance?
- As you get bigger, margins go down and time to CAC payback goes up. Why?
- What does cash conversion score tell you about a company?
- You’ve done a ton of work on benchmarks … if you want to be a $100M ARR startup, what marks do you need to hit for:
- ARR growth ratio
- Retention (net and gross)
- Margin
- S&M as a percentage of revenue
- Top 3 tips for founders to grow operationally efficient businesses TODAY