Interviewing Mary D’Onofrio from Bessemer Ventures at Traction Conf

Everyone knows what a unicorn is. But what is a centaur, and how do you scale a startup from $0 to $100 million in annual recurring revenue?

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary D’Onofrio from Bessemer Ventures at the recent Traction Conference in Vancouver, and now the full video is online:

What we talked about, in brief:

10 Rules to Grow Operationally Efficient Businesses and Scale to $100 Million ARR