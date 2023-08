As Hollywood strikes, 96% of entertainment companies are boosting generative AI spend

While the Hollywood writer’s strike has reached and passed 100 days, a new report out says almost every entertainment and media company plans to boost generative Ai spend. In fact, they are global leaders.

“Companies in the entertainment, technology and consumer products industries are frontrunners in plans to increase generative AI spending,” Lucidworks, a search and insights company that commissioned the report, says.

But media companies aren’t alone.

Check out my latest on Forbes …