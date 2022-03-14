22 essential mobile app marketing strategy trends for 2022

Everything is changing in 2022 if you’re a mobile growth expert. Measurement, targeting, retargeting, platforms, channels, costs … everything is in a pretty significant stage of change.
So what do you do?
Well, I compiled 22 tips for navigating the change in 2022. From my post, here’s just one of them:
3) Strategically layer “brand” and “performance” advertising
App marketers are breaking traditional boundaries in advertising
Stagger, layer, and mix brand-oriented campaigns with performance-oriented campaigns. Introduce yourself and say hello before asking for their number. Buy them a drink before asking for a date.
How
Interweave multiple ad methodologies in one cohesive campaign that says …
- “Hi” and
- “Let’s go out” and
- “Here’s why we should” and
- “BTW, here’s an incentive” and
- “Hi again” and
- “How are you today” and
- “Wouldn’t this opportunity be awesome”
… in a seamless and slightly repetitive way on multiple channels to enable a surround sound marketing effect that drives more impact than one kind of message, in one way, via one channel, at one time can ever accomplish.
Additional benefit: you look bigger than you are, achieving the “they’re everywhere!” effect for even a relatively small brand.
