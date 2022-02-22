The first 5 minutes of a cyberattack: What happens, and what to do

What do you need to do in the first 5 minutes of a cyberattack?

I did a quick interview and blog post for my client Open Systems:

I’m chatting with Paul Keely here, Open Systems’ cloud expert. As he says, in the early stages of a live cyberattack, time is both your ally and your enemy. The quicker you can identify and contain the attack, the better. But the longer a hacker is in your systems, the greater the likelihood that of serious damage:

“Everyone’s goal in an attack is data exfiltration,” says Open Systems chief cloud officer Paul Keely. “Their first move is to go laterally, their second is to establish permanence, and their third to get data out.”

