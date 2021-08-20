Tesla Bot: Elon Musk reveals humanoid Tesla robot which is apparently not a joke

I admit; I thought it was a prank at first. I really did. Especially when Tesla came out with the guy in a an obviously fake robot suit, with an obviously fake robot walk.

But Musk seems to be serious.

Presumably Tesla isn’t busy enough building “full self driving” or cars that have half-year waitlists for new buyers. (Or worse: anyone wondering where Cybertruck is?) Now CEO Elon Musk has revealed a new project: Tesla Bot. Tesla Bot is a 125 pound 5’8” humanoid robot. Launch goal: some time next year. (Of course, full self driving has been promised for years as well.) Musk went out of his way to reassure people who have been raised on movies with killer bots that this will not be dangerous. “We’re setting it such that it is at a mechanical level, a physical level, that you can run away from it,” Musk, who has warned about the dangers of AI, said. “And most likely overpower it.”

