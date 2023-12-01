Say hello to your new robot coworker

Are you ready to dive into the emerging world of robot coworkers? In this TechFirst episode, originally recorded in front of a live audience at Web Summit in Lisbon, I chat with special guest David Reger, CEO of Neura Robotics.

We chat about what it will be like to work with robots, how we can ensure robots don’t kill us (as is happening now, occasionally), and what will change about work and us in the process. We also discuss robot taxation, universal basic income, and whether a future with a robot coworker is one to run towards, or run away from …

Episode summary: embracing the robot coworker revolution

In a recent podcast, tech experts John Koetsier and David Reger discussed the future of robot coworkers. They explored the potential impact of robots in various industries and envisioned a future where humans and robots collaborate seamlessly. Here are some of the key points from their conversation:

Embracing the Robot Revolution

The podcast started with a show of hands, revealing a growing interest in working with robots. David Reger, CEO of neuroBiotics, expressed his optimism about the benefits of robot coworkers, believing that they will make our lives easier and act as personal helpers in various tasks.

The Evolution of Work

As the conversation shifted towards the future, the guests discussed the changing nature of work. They envisioned a shift towards automation of tasks that humans have to do, allowing individuals to focus on what they love to do. Rather than replacing humans, robots would free us from mundane work and serve as valuable tools.

Humanoid Robots and Safety

To ensure safe interactions, humanoid robots that align with human ergonomics were considered ideal. David emphasized the importance of developing robots that can distinguish humans from other objects, mitigating potential risks. By leveraging advanced sensors and perception capabilities, their company aims to lead the way in creating safe and productive robots.

Human-Robot Interaction

The conversation highlighted the importance of enabling seamless communication between humans and robots. Both speakers agreed that voice and gesture-based interactions, similar to the way humans communicate, would be the most intuitive and efficient way to program and collaborate with robots.

Equitable Integration

John raised concerns about fairness and equity as robots become more prevalent in the workforce. In response, David suggested making robots “good enough” before widespread integration. By improving their capabilities and ensuring they provide substantial support, the benefits of robot coworkers would extend to all, rather than being concentrated in the hands of a few.

The Jobs of the Future

Looking ahead, the guests discussed the potential impact robots could have on job creation and redefinition. Robots could excel in tasks that currently suffer from a lack of human labor, such as environmental remediation and providing care for the elderly. The imminent need for these roles presents an opportunity for the integration of robots in a meaningful and beneficial way.

In conclusion, the podcast painted a positive and pragmatic picture of the future of robot coworkers. Embracing this technological revolution could lead to a reimagining of work, where humans focus on fulfilling tasks they love while robots handle repetitive or strenuous work. With careful considerations around safety, equity, and ethical use, a world of collaborative humans and robots working together seems within reach.

