Report: media mix modeling for mobile marketers

I just recently published a report for my client Singular on media mix modeling, which is super-hot right now in mobile marketing thanks to one major factor: privacy.

Privacy regulations and especially technology changes have rendered tracking-based marketing measurement less effective, whether it uses the IDFA on iOS or the GAID on Android, the cookie on web, or other identifiers. Media mix modeling, however, is privacy-safe and does not rely on any tracking technology whatsoever.

From the announcement:

Media mix modeling or marketing mix modeling is a sea change in the once-cozy world of mobile attribution. Arising from the ashes of device identifier-centric marketing measurement, MMM takes the opposite approach. Rather than track the digital footsteps of people seeing and clicking on ads, MMM looks at top-of-funnel marketing inputs and the bottom-of-funnel conversions, and attempts to draw causal connections between the two. It’s the hot new thing in mobile marketing: 75% of mobile marketers are either doing MMM, thinking about doing MMM, or actively preparing to do MMM right now, according to the (admittedly somewhat biased) attendees of our recent MMM webinar.

