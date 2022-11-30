Fixing the $100 trillion physical economy: chatting with Maersk and Saint-Gobain

It’s not every day that you get to interview a 357-year-old company founded by a king, and the company that ships 1 out of 6 things moved globally.

In this TechFirst I chat about how we’re going to fix the $100 trillion global economy: make it smarter, make it faster, and make it much, much more planet-friendly. A key step: digital transformation of traditional industry.

This is a session I moderated at Web Summit in Lisbon about a month ago with Ursula Soritsch-Renier, the Chief Digital & Information Officer of Saint-Gobain, and Rotem Hershko, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Platforms for Maersk.

Watch:

Transcript

