Imagine Amazon’s Prime Video adopting Roku’s new buy-now ads: 1-click buying on connected TV ads?

We are in for a very interesting few years in TV. (And yeah, who would have thought that was something you could say just 5 years ago!) Roku just announced an ad unit that you can buy a product from … and I’m wondering what Amazon’s move might be now …

From my post on Singular’s blog:

This move, of course, is both offense and defense. It’s offense because Roku is adding a simple but powerful way for brands to sell to consumers, making Roku’s ad platform more interesting to advertisers. A huge benefit for them: immediate measurability of performance, and a path to very quick ROAS. It’s also defense because there just might be another major streaming provider that’s competitive to Roku which also boasts a massive Walmart-sized e-commerce presence that is almost 100% digital. Who could it be …

