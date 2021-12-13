Why Italy just fined Apple, of all companies, over privacy

Apple is the most privacy-focused titan of big tech, right? (Probably yes.) So why would Italy fine Apple for a privacy infraction?

From my story at Forbes:

One of the key problems, according to Italy’s competition authority, is that Apple is forcing iPhone owners to use a non-optional Apple ID that is tied to ad targeting without disclosure. … The answer lies in a critical decision Apple made a few years ago with regard to its little-known ad network, Apple Search Ads. A decision that makes Apple’s ad network globally unique compared to all other ad networks, in fact.

