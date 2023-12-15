AI in Bhutan: why Princess Wangchuk is building an AI center

You’ve probably heard of Bhutan, and you may have heard of Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness measurement, which is about measuring how happy a country is as well as how wealthy a country is.

Now the royal family in Bhutan is establishing an AI center to teach AI to locals … and maybe bring Bhutan happiness — and ethics — to AI. To bring, as the princess puts it, “Ancient Wisdom & Ethics” to artificial intelligence.

In this TechFirst, I chat with Enrique Hernandez about his and Princess Wangchuk’s goal of bringing an AI center to Bhutan.

AI in Bhutan

Bhutan’s Royal Family is establishing an AI center to enhance the country’s Gross National Happiness Measurement. Enrique Martinez shares his experiences as a personal advisor to Bhutan’s royal family. Bhutan will be exploring uses of AI in healthcare, education, and transportation. Enrique talks about his journey from creating AI in drones for the US Army to implementing AI ethically in Bhutan for the pursuit of happiness. We talk about the ethical dilemmas of AI usage. Enrique suggests solutions such as using AI-assisted drones for transportation of goods and implementing AI in agriculture and renewable energy to boost Bhutan’s economy and improve the lives of its citizens. Princess Leona Wangchuk of Bhutan has a vision to unlock individual potential through the application of AI technologies and resources. But there are practical challenges, such as AI not understanding local languages and the need for local data servers in Bhutan. The princess’s focus is on the potential to combine the power of AI, Bhutan’s culture, and Happiness Index for a positive future outcome.

Transcript: why Princess Wangchuk is building an AI center

John Koetsier: How can AI help the happiest country in the world get even happier? Hello and welcome to Tech First. My name is John Koetsier. You’ve probably heard of Bhutan. You may even have heard of Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Measurement, which is about measuring how happy a country is, as well as how wealthy a country is.

Now, the royal family in Bhutan is establishing an AI center. The goal. Bringing Bhutan happiness to AI to chat. We’ve got a personal advisor to the royal family, one of the people involved in this whole process. Enrique Hernandez. Welcome, Enrique.

Enrique Martinez: Well, my pleasure. Thank you for the for the opportunity and thank you for allowing me to be over here and give, A brief intro to what we’re doing over there in Bhutan. Appreciate it.

John Koetsier: Hey, it is great to see you, Enrique. It’s gotta be a couple years since we’ve seen each other. The last time we were in Jamaica, I believe Jamaica, and we went on some crazy adventure. We had some driver and some car went on the back roads.

We ate goat in some village in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. I remember my pile of bones from that meal was like, this was softball. I dunno if there was any meat there whatsoever. And then we went to this place where you get massages in the natural hot springs and mud and everything. And you had people fighting over you trying to massage pretty much.

It’s been a long time. It’s good to see your face. Awesome. Let’s jump in. Let’s jump in. What is going on in Bhutan with ai?

Enrique Martinez: I Got a an invitation to go to Bhutan last year with the idea to. taLk to them about crypto and see, uh, which things we can do over their investments, things like that.

And so, when I went over there last year, uh, I was amazed by what they have to measure productivity or to measure progress. And so that’s, that was when I learned about GNH. National Happiness Index. And so it’s very peculiar that then the way that they measure the progress of their country’s, not by GDP, right?

Gross domestic product. Like almost, I probably say a hundred percent of countries worldwide, right? So, so I started just asking them, why what’s GNH? What does it stand for? What is this? That was when I first learned that what is the purpose of economic progress If people are not happy, right?

If there is no sense of the. Happiness and spirituality of people in all of this, right? And that’s in terms of measuring progress, right? So, combined with nature and combined with being able to have a home or a country for the next generation. And so. I That just talking to me, in my mind.

And so when I came back you know that. I guess boiling in my mind and thinking, wow, what’s, what an incredible country, right? That, that they can actually measure progress by the happiness of people, which ultimately, that’s what it should be. It should not be in a way that then which it can be a little bit skewed.

We can say, yes, GDP is going up. Yes, the the stock market is going up. But how many people are really getting impacted by that, right? Are we skewing the the data, right? And is it just 10, 20, 30% that are taking good advantage of that progress or economic progress, and then the rest are suffering?

Right? But just because you have such a big jump. Economic movement. Then when you do, the bell curve and you normalize it, then it’s just like, okay, yeah we’re making progress. Not sure. There are a lot of states that are in the United States that are not progressing right now.

John Koetsier: Not feeling happy, not feeling wealthy, not feeling better than they were some years ago, that’s for sure.

Enrique Martinez: Absolutely. Absolutely. And so then, that stuck in my mind. And so, when this whole thing with AI happened. ANd I started thinking about my time in Neur Networks or AI back in 2004, back in 2005.

And so when I first started my career as an engineer, as an aerospace engineer for the US Army, then at that time we were, I was in charge of doing drones, unmanned vehicles, UAVs, and so it’ll say very small, but huge jump to go from unmanned vehicles to completely autonomous vehicle. And so, we started looking into that newer networks, which is one division of machine learning, all of this.

And so, that was my first encounter, I would say with. Software that is learning in such a way that you don’t have, you simply don’t know what’s going to happen. To put it very simply. Right. So, it just evolve and the more data that you feed to the to this neural network, the more data that you feed to the to the machine, the software, the machine learning right then it just takes a life to some extent on it, on its own.

And so I just remember that we were puzzled by. How first, how fast it was growing, it was learning, and second, some of the decisions that it was making. And so if you put that kind of software, um, into a drone, and if you put missiles. Or any kind of other weapons into that drone, now you have something that can be potentially very serious because you don’t know how it’s going to react, the decisions that it’s going to be making.

Are those decisions ethical or not? And so who’s. Who’s legally responsible, right? So at that early stage, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2005, March a very important day for the US military, because that was the year when the US military started investing heavily in ai. And so, we were faced with those.

Very difficult questions very early on, and I was in the middle of all of that. So, especially when we were thinking and hoping that then we’ll have drones in na, national airspace. Well, if you have a drone in national airspace and this drone, happens to have an AI and happens to not like.

The way that other airplane commercial offerings are behaving, then what’s, hey what’s going to happen? Right. So we were facing with all that. And so 2010 I left the the government and left that work. And when I came back from Bhutan this year then, and I started seeing more people starting to use AI and chat GPT and some of the other software from Google, Barb, from Google, then I was thinking, wow.

I was really hoping that we probably will be a little bit more careful with this technology, but now that the gen out of, is out there, then you know I know for a fact that I. Making ethical decisions and making moral decisions is going to be at the foundation of this new revolution or revolution.

Right. However you want to see it. And so when I came back from Bhutan and I started, talking to more people, and more people were coming to me to talk about AI and machine learning and neural networks, I said to myself, there’s one country that at least I know that. One way or another, they were able to solve this kind of ethical problem and they have developed this whole economy and everything based on happiness.

And so that was the beginning of then being able to go back to the royal family, to the princess and then ask her, Hey, will you be interested if we develop a center, an AI center that has as the foundation. Then gross National happiness and the gross National Happiness concepts of ethics, morals, and that any kind of business that we accelerate in this center, any kind of AI driven business has to be based on an AI that already goes through some checks and balances of ethics and morals.

And so what really pushed me to really go after this kind of an approach was because I was able to start tricking some of the AI that are, that is, that are out there, and I was able to make them lie to me. And so I that really, I started just questioning, all this.

Software and AI specifically because train people. Taking the answers of AI as if you’re talking about gospel, as if this is the ultimate truth. This is the Bible commandment.

John Koetsier: This is just, it’s right. Hand it down from above.

Enrique Martinez: Yep, yep. Whatever it says over here, it has to be true. And so that just was my beginning specifically, also with a case that happened a couple months ago when two trained attorneys were in court.

Talking about a, a some a case. And they were then referencing this legal case and the judge look at them and ask them, what are you talking about? And then, after a couple of minutes looking at each other, they had to come clean and said, well, we actually got this from pt.

And Chad g. PT just gave them a complete Ational case. It was like, my God, you are a trained attorney, train attorney. You have to pass a bar and everything like that, and you didn’t know this. Wow. You imagine those attorneys being prosecutors and asking the judge to impose their most,

heavy penalty to someone based on a, on precedence, which is completely false, which is completely fictious, right? So, there’s a lot of ethical dilemmas over here. And so to me it’s perfectly fine. Any, it’s a tool. It’s out there. We’re not going to go back. So, yeah. But I, I then felt the need of then trying to guide this.

Evolution of technology in the best way that I could, that I can, right?

John Koetsier: So it’s quite a leap actually. It’s quite a leap from building AI for. Tools of destruction and drones. Yeah. Perhaps even autonomous drones, which is a little freaky. We have some precedence for that in popular literature. Popular culture, right.

Terminator comes to mind, right? Skynet comes to mind. Yeah. All that stuff. It’s a massive leap from that to going to a place like Bhutan and saying, okay, how can we use ai, ethical AI in the pursuit of. Happiness in the pursuit of ethical ends. Super interesting and I want to dive into what your goals, what the royal family’s goals are with that and where that’s gonna go.

I. How did you even get this connection? How did you even get connected with the royal family in Bhutan? As I understand it, it’s not easy to get into Bhutan. I believe we chatted about this once. Not many people get a Visa to go into Bhutan. That is correct. How did this happen?

Enrique Martinez: That is correct. So when I got invited to to go over there and talk about crypto, then it was a friend of mine that actually got me invited.

He had studied with the with the princess. And so, that was my connection. And then when I went over there, then yes, very, I guess easily for me, right, because it was through the princess that then I was able to get. The Visa. And then while was over there, I try my best, right? Just to help them with anything related to crypto and this and mining and we can do this and these are some of the other things that we can do.

And and the more that I talked to them and I guess gave them about crypto, then the more they open. About some of the things that, that they would like to have. Some of the things that they would like to see the very delicate balance that they’re trying to strike between being an open country and also preserving their culture, right?

So that is something that that they take very seriously of trying to make sure that as they open the country, um, then they preserve the culture. And so why is that? The question is why is that they need to open the country? And so one of, some of the, one of the reasons is yeah, the economy, right?

You need to sell your products and services to someone else outside of your country, right? So that then you can have that exchange. And so, but also because of internal pressure of their own citizens, students that wanted to study in different places. So the peop the students that, the young people that can’t, then they go to Australia to study over there.

And they get trained in Australia. They ha they have some some kind of an agreement with Australia. They get trained over there. Some of them stay over there, others come back. Very well trained students. And unfortunately when they come back, they don’t have, like happens in a lot of countries.

It happens also in my country in Puerto Rico. Right. You go back and then you don’t have a job for what you studied.

It was the right moment, right time. And I was always talking to them. Once I came back I kept talking to them about different things that we could do together. They have amazing, just amazing butter and rice and mushrooms over there as well. They actually have the most valuable mushroom in the world, which right now is, it’s priced at around 65, 60 $8,000 per kilo.

So, very few people know about that mushroom actually on the western world.

John Koetsier: I think you gave me a sample of that mushroom. I think you gave that to me in Jamaica, and I have no idea what it’s probably $3,000 worth of mushroom or something. It’s a

Enrique Martinez: functional mushroom. Right. So not a psychedelic functional mushroom.

Like if you would go and eat like truffles or chita mushroom or anything like that, or white mushrooms but extremely healthy and and beneficial mushroom. And so, so I, I kept, interested of all the natural resources that they have plus, something that attracted me as well is that by law they put in law that they cannot cut more than 50 or 60% of the trees and the land that they have.

So by, by law, they already have embedded into their culture and into their law, into the government that, hey. And to have that, this kind of a balance between nature and us. And so what, you know when the more. That I talked to them. Then the more they were interested in getting to know more things that we could do to in terms of commerce or selling somewhere else.

And so when this idea of AI came about and and I asked them, uh, they were enthusiastic because there are a lot of students over there or graduates over there that are really good in computer engineers, right? That were training Australia and now that they came back. They just do what most people do within Australia, which is agriculture and so, but they don’t want to do agriculture.

They’d much rather do computer engineering, right? So I told them, Hey, I told the princess if you give me, if you find 30, 40 students, I don’t care however many than I will take the time. Even if it is 11 hour difference, I don’t care. I’ll take the time. Three or 4:00 PM your time, which is going to be your four or 5:00 AM in my time.

I don’t care. I’ll take the time to train them in seven industries, AI in government, AI in finance, AI in healthcare, AI in tourism, AI in marketing, AI in agriculture, and AI in renewable energy. And so two months ago, off we went. I started the whole training and then from there people get got in excited and interested.

The princess also got a an invitation to talk to the Royal Institute of Management, I think is what it’s called about what is, what she’s doing with the center, with the AI Center. So of the sudden. This started growing and I talked to some of my friends that I have, some of them in Google but I cannot say anything yet, but official.

But some of them are in Google and so they got excited as well. And so, that was what started this initiative of then being able to have this exchange of ideas between your culture, your wisdom, your ethics and your happiness in Bhutan. And our computers, our ai and this software, which can, if used correctly, can be extremely beneficial to a lot of people.

They can, and I’ll say this, they are very concerned. Just like a lot of people are. I am as well concerned about the potential loss of jobs. And replace mess of jobs with all of this. And I have said publicly that I do believe that between 30 to 50% of all jobs, current jobs will disappear within the next, four or five years.

And so you see already big companies talking about replacing their own consultants. With ai you cannot replace a doctor. And so AI is one of these technologies I probably, that I know of, the only technology in history that is actually able to replace high school jobs, doctors, attorneys engineers.

In the past it was always the low skill jobs, right? And people were happy whenever they see now a buddy at a restaurant. Yes. Now you’re happy because a robot is sub new. But what about, you being happy when instead of a pilot, now you have an AI flying airplane complete, AI flight.

And so I tell people that are concerned about ai. I say, well, how much of the flight of a normal flight, let’s say any, any kind of flight, how much of that do you think is controlled by humans? In percentage and they’re like 50% or what? 40%? I like No, you’re we’re talking about maybe 10, 15% of all.

Yeah. I believe

John Koetsier: that I can,

Enrique Martinez: that only take off.

John Koetsier: Yeah, I want to bring out we’ve been talking about the princess and I don’t think we’ve introduced her, actually. Yes. And I want to bring her into the conversation. Her name is Princess Leona Wangchuk, and it is about 5:00 AM her time right now as we’re recording this, so princesses don’t get up at 5:00 AM usually.

This is why she’s not on crawl. And maybe, I don’t know, maybe the connectivity is not amazing as well. But on your website for the center, there’s a quote from her and I’m going to read that ’cause it’s interesting and it speaks to her motivation, putting this together. And she says there’s a poignant quote that comes to mind.

What if the cure for cancer is stuck in the mind of a child who can’t afford education? This thought provoking statement underscores the untapped potential that exists within individuals, especially when they’re provided with the right tools and support. To reminds us that innovation knows no boundaries and with the right resources.

Remarkable breakthroughs can emerge in a world where medical challenges, human challenges, economy challenges are as diverse as the people they affect. AI represents Beacon. It’s truly amazing. She says that through this class I have the opportunity to hear many ideas that have the potential to completely shape the future of Bhutan, the exchange of innovative and transformative concepts in this learning environment as a testament to the power of education and collaboration and driving positive change.

Super interesting. yoU talked about a lot of high skill people who have come back to Bhutan and can’t use it because the local economy is not set up to accept somebody to, who’s trained for what they’ve trained. Looks like she’s looking forward to what Bhutan will be and asking AI to take a role in that.

Enrique Martinez: That’s exactly right. That’s exactly right. And so, just to give you an example of, and I truly believe the more that I learn about them, learn about their issues, then the more I am convinced of the potential of ai. I. Not necessarily at the beginning for, first world countries, whatever you define as first world countries, right?

But as countries that their economies are, let’s say, economically speaking, then they’re small. And so, one, one issue that, that I, I wrestle with just a couple of days ago. Is AI in agriculture. Bhutan is an their major source of revenue as a country is agriculture. So, and they have, like I said, they have amazing resources, natural resources and butter and the rice, it is incredible and cheese as well.

So. I started asking them about, Hey, let’s start talking. Who of all of you, who’s interested in applying AI and agriculture? And then there they as we started talking, then I found out that yeah, most of what they eat comes from India. And I said, okay that’s, so are you talking about maybe meat or something?

Because they cannot kill any animal over there. And so, okay. Maybe meat, but they still eat meat. It’s, but they cannot kill it. But so they bring it from, they import it from India. And I said, well, you eat meat? And they were like, no, just. Produce as well. Cheese, butter. I’ll say, wait, stop.

Stop. Why butter? Your butter is amazing. Why butter? Well, because ours is more expensive and I say wait, let me understand something you’re talking about A, they have to fly this butter whatever, 3000 miles, 4,000 miles or, equivalent to 4.8 kilometers thousand kilometers or something.

You have to fly that. And so what you’re telling me is that they have to fly or bring from that far away, the butter and this, and it is still cheaper than your own. And they’re like, yeah, I like. Wait. Is it that maybe the, in the people from India, is it that they use some kind of preservative or something that then allows for their perishables to last longer and therefore that it can be cheaper?

And they were like, no it’s also, natural, organic. I was like, wait, I don’t understand this. Please, and it just so happened that there’s one, actually two, two ladies over there. That their family, it has big farms over there. And I said, can you please explain this to me? I want to understand the economics so that you understand.

No, like Enrique, yes. You’re right. We make this butter, we make this, but it takes us several days for us to take it from the farm. To the center, to the warehouse, and from the warehouse to the city. And I said, why does it take you so long? Well they don’t have any roads. Their roads are in very dire conditions.

And I was like, okay, so why don’t you just build better roads? Well, the government takes a long time to make a decision. There’s elections everywhere. Okay. Okay. I, now, I am starting to understand, very similar to some of the issues that we have in the Caribbean, in Latin America, you get Okay.

In Africa as well. Okay. So, so because of the lack of transportation infrastructure, then it takes you so long that then by the time that you get to the warehouse and then from the warehouse to the. Specific item is just expired. Just you, it’s not, you cannot eat it. You cannot consume it.

Right? Is that correct? Yes. I said, okay, I have a solution for you and we can do this solution in one or two months. How about if. Where are the farms? Are they closely located? Yeah, they’re closely located in this and then they show me, I said, okay, so how about if, and you said that the rules are pretty dark situation.

Yes. Are they building something? They have been building for. Okay, get it. I understand they’ve been building for a long time. I this is very similar to other countries. I get it. Trust me, you guys are not the only ones. So don’t think that it’s only us. It happens a lot. So how about if. We how, we get a helicopter, a drone helicopter.

We fly over there, make sure that you have, a circle of a, he hepa, let’s call it the hepa. And then you land over there. Yeah. You attach it to the helicopter, it takes off. We can put an AI softer to the helicopter so that it just continuously 24 7 flying back and forth between the farm. And the warehouse because, and then the princess mentioned that then they one of her initiative was actually to build a road from the warehouse to the city, which they did.

So, okay, perfect. So once we get to the warehouse, we can go fast to the city, right? Yes. Okay, perfect. So then the biggest issue is just transporting from. From the over,

John Koetsier: I had to think about this as you were talking about that. I just did an interview with drone and they’ve got, this car carries 800 pounds for 1500 miles.

They’re actually operating right now in Europe. It’s the perfect situation. It saved, it requires a very short runway. Yeah. But of course it’ll be much cheaper to operate than a helicopter. Right. And yeah. Interesting. Exactly.

Enrique Martinez: Exactly right. Exactly right. That’s a good example.

So I said, Hey, we can do this in one or two months. It requires very little money, if you think it in, in a big sense, and any of you that decides to do this company and we can get the support from the government, we can get the support of the investment arm of the government as well, whoever, whichever that decides to do this.

Right. All the farmers have exactly the same issue. Right? Make sense? And they’re like yeah. So that that just, give you an example of some of the, very nice applications that AI can have right away. Right now one of the biggest issues that they have in healthcare, there are about 20, 30 doctors for 700, 750,000 people.

Let’s do another area. In education, right? There are not that many teachers. All over the country and there are all these kids. And so how about then you can have an ai, trendy AI in their local language, and then yes, we’re going to go through a process of, trying to get that AI to connect with the students.

I get it. But students and kids they. doN’t ever put an obstacle to kids. They will get somehow connected to that AI quicker than what you think, right? So don’t think that it needs to be this super duper robot. Just put like a monitor over there and let’s see what happens. Right?

At least they have something that is teaching them right now. They don’t have anything.

John Koetsier: Yeah, so it’s interesting though if you think about it, right? Because the butter situation, I don’t know how much they need ai, they need transport, right? And that’s pretty simple to arrange. And you can do that with a small plane.

You can do that with a variety of other things. There could be an AI component, but I’m pretty sure the butter in India that they’re buying is not AI made as well, right? Or AI assisted in terms of the education and the healthcare and stuff like that. I guess challenge number one, and you mentioned it.

Is getting AI to understand whatever language they speak in. Bhutan, I don’t even know what language that is, honestly,

Enrique Martinez: it’s dual. So they have the Sanka, which is their their local language. But most people, they speak actually English. Really, so, so

John Koetsier: they’re trained even people without education in the farms?

Enrique Martinez: No. The people in the farms are mostly people in the pharmac are mostly the local language. That’s absolutely right. That’s absolutely right. Right.

John Koetsier: So if you were gonna, by healthcare, so if you’re gonna provide healthcare to them, you probably have to do it in their language, right? Which means you need to teach chat, GBT, their language or something like that.

That how are you gonna overcome that? Is that maybe one of the projects that the center will take on? Yeah.

Enrique Martinez: Yes. So, so that is one of the one of the verticals that that we are tackling right now. There are people from Bhutan that. They have specialized in being able to be translators, right?

Between English and ska, which is their language. And so, those people are going to be the ones that are going to be training the AI ultimately, right? And so just like that, I. At least for a short time. They have a job, right? They, their job is you are going to be training the ai, right?

And so, and then you can, maybe, you can always, I truly believe, and you probably know this about me when it comes to blockchain and crypto, I truly believe in the decentralization also payments. So, they might those teachers to the AI might potentially get royalties.

Because they were the ones that, that then helped train the ai. And so sure, they, they should also get some, long-term benefits of having to train, those, that ai. And so, that’s something that that we’re tackling right now. Something also that, that we’re looking at is the application of AI and agriculture.

One of them is being able to find in an easier way. Through the uses of drone, then some of these mushrooms are in different places. They grow in the they grow at about four to 5,000 meters up in the Himalayas only. And so it’s a very tough job. And they, the parents have to or the collectors, they have to go to the mountain and spend over there three, four months, five months in pretty dire situation.

I. Just as you might I’m sure, expect the weather can change like that. Right. And so it’s ultimately the Himalayas, right. And ultimately we’re talking about, so

John Koetsier: they’re not actually farming those, they’re not actually farming those mushrooms. They’re hunter gathering them. Yep, that’s right.

Interesting. That’s okay. Cool. So if you could find the right conditions under which to farm them, then probably you could vastly increase production and bingo, make it simpler, safer, bingo, cheaper, all that stuff. Let’s we gotta wrap this up at some point. Sure. So let’s talk maybe about some of the specifics.

You founded the Center with Princess, is the Royal Family Funding this what are your first projects? And you it’s built on an accelerator model, right? Correct. So, local people in Bhutan can essentially start startups, Yep. Companies to address these issues. How are you getting the investment dollars?

What’s, how’s that working?

Enrique Martinez: Yep. So right now, where we are right now, it’s being supported but not financially supported yet. By the royal family of the government. They want to make sure that we propose to them a specific project. So right now, which that’s the point that we are, we’re in right now.

We have three projects that we’re going to be focusing on. One is making sure that we develop the standards of what we believe all AI should go through in terms of ethics. Right. So before the same way that, for example, myself as an engineer, I had any engineer that in the us at least any engineer, I’m sure in other countries any engineer that is going to be building something where the humans are exposed to.

It can be an airplane, it can be for aerospace, it can, or aviation engineers. It can be a building for civil engineers. It can be a car, right? So before you put any engineering work next to a human, then there has to be a professional engineer that’s to sign off and that person goes through a very similar exam, just like attorneys or just like, just like medical doctors.

Which is abort. And so, we also believe that before any AI is being used for u human consumption, that AI should go through some kind of standards in order for that AI to then be approved and then later on train or retrain. Because ultimately you’re talking about some kind of a human that the more that it learns, then it.

Think about other stuff than than what you initially trained that AI to. And so, that’s the first one. Second one is AI into mental healthcare. And so one of those is being able, there, there’s, I believe and the princess was the one that showed that gave me the data. I believe that there are only two psychologists and or psychiatrist in the country.

And so, I believe only one psychologist for. Everyone over there, right? So, and she talked to them at some point and she told me that, I simply, this didn’t work for her at all. Right? So she truly believe in them being able to have an AI. That at the beginning can be just a friend.

I’m not talking about having an AI that is going to be giving medical recommendations. I mean that now you’re talking about an area that can be a little bit difficult.

John Koetsier: I, I just talked to an Indian startup that is doing sort of an AI friend for elder care. Yeah, absolutely. That’s a nice one.

Super lonely. And nobody to talk to. And this is an AI that they can chat with. Hopefully it’s good. I would hate like the chatbots we had a year ago or two years ago, and it’s like, oh this is an idiot. Why am I talking to this book? Yeah, but I suspect if it’s at the level of Jet GPT yeah.

It might actually work. What was the third one? And then I have one more question for you.

Enrique Martinez: Then the third one, the third one that we’re tackling is AI and renewable energy. And so, we’re talking they, they do sell energy to India but then in the winter months, then they get. Because most of their energy comes from hydro.

So they have a combination of hydro from the Himalayas, and then they’re ramping up on solar energy. But in the winter months, because the rivers go down they get frozen, then they import. A lot of that energy as well from India. And so they’re trying to find ways to be more efficient to optimize to then being able to select which, where really is the best place for solar energy, for hydro, for more to develop more energy.

Right? So, so those three are right now the, our three main focus. And we have so far received the the green light from the government as, and the royal family as well. So of we go. And so we are going to be presenting this in the next couple of weeks to to the shareholders over there or to parties interested over there in Bhutan as well as right now we’re talking to a couple of investors that are interested in what we’re doing, specifically the ethical part.

And so they’re interested in being able to have some kind of a merger of having people from Google and from some other companies. Microsoft I forgot there’s another one I forgot right now. To then travel those scientists to travel to Bhutan to go through this. Ethics class. In Bhutan.

And then being able to hopefully go back with all, a new mindset in terms of how to build or keep building their own.

John Koetsier: Gotcha. So, the kind of the last question I have Sure. Is how much of this AI will reside in servers in Bhutan and how much will live on servers elsewhere and AWS availability own in India or something like that.

Are you importing some GPUs? Are you using external models? Are you gonna build some local. Compute.

Enrique Martinez: Got it. Great question. Great question. Because of the nature of AI and the amount of power that it needs in terms of servers and all that, right? So, it’s not going to be in Bhutan. They don’t have the infrastructure, plain and simple.

So most of the, most of what we’re going to be developing is. It’s going to reside, I’ll say, right. To use the same word in the us. And I’m making sure, and I’m actually, I had a conversation this morning about that with a, one of the companies that, that is interested in us building at their place.

The, the communication, right? I want to make sure that there’s no, that it’s complete private, that there’s no, no kind of lag, leakage, or lag right. As well. So, it’s one of those things that yes, it can be done. This is not the first time, right? And, right. We have plenty of experience in the us in Canada as well, right.

In, in, in the western world. I, I guess to some extent as well, all over with being able to transmit data in a very secure way, protected way, encrypted way. And so, yes, we’re going to be looking first for to put all that data. In the us which. It is going to be a very nice way for some of the other companies like Google, maybe use it right there.

John Koetsier: Sure. It’s also an interesting project. Regardless of the actual projects you do, which hopefully are amazing, regardless of the local startups that, that are created here, which hopefully are amazing. It’s an interesting project to bring AI to small countries. With languages that the technology world doesn’t really Yeah.

Know about. Care about what languages is Chachi Bt available in, I’m gonna guess it’s not the one that is mostly spoken by rural people in Bhutan. I’m gonna guess that there’s a lot of people in India with different dialects, or even in China with various dialects that can’t speak to cha.

Absolutely. Even if. And many other countries around. And so if we’re going to democratize, you talked about decentralization earlier ’cause you have a big background in, in blockchain, even blockchain, we’re gonna democratize access to AI globally. Getting it to learn all these languages and actually speak to local people and Absolutely.

Our language is pretty key.

Enrique Martinez: Absolutely. And I’ll say this, I mean it. It, we need to do something like this. And there, there’s a reason why you say this, and Bhutan overall, right, the royal family as well as the government, 100% have to do something like this for a specific reason.

It goes very nicely and it fits very nicely with their own desire to preserve their culture. And so we have gone from preserving culture in stones, preserving culture in paper, preserving culture in software, right? And so this is a very nice way for them to then being able to make sure that then the next generations learn about their culture and things that that were done 50, a hundred years in the past.

John Koetsier: And

so much culture is embodied in language. The words that you use for some absolutely connotations of words all the way you say things, the way you approach the world and understand reality is bounded to it’s driven by language. Interesting point. Is that with AI driven translation, we ought to be able to be much better about providing resources, information, entertainment.

Of course, entertainment’s the big sure thin edge of the wedge in driving English everywhere, globally, right? That’s right. Driving entertainment in local languages. That should be in the next few years that we can enable that to just let anybody we have to call call off time on this. Sure. I can’t spend forever, but I look ba I look forward to maybe getting back with you in half Absolutely.

Your year and seeing what startups are coming out of Bhutan and what they’re doing locally and maybe even if they’ve got some things that they wanna bring out internationally. Absolutely. Thank you so much for the time. No, thank

Enrique Martinez: you. Thank you very much for the time. I will say that we’re looking into then talking as well to the United Nations, the un through the royal family, to then present this new in innovative combination of their culture, their GNH, which was actually adopted by the un.

About 20, 30 years ago with ai. And so it’s very interesting times, right? That, that we’re living it. And I’ll be more than happy to come back and give you an update with all the things that we’re doing. So thank you very much for the opportunity.

