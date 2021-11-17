Apple quietly buying ads via Google for high-value subscription apps to capture app publisher revenue

Apple is secretly buying Google ads for high-value apps to collect potentially millions of dollars in subscription revenue, multiple app publishers have told me. Apple is placing the ads without the app developers’ consent, and Google won’t delete them, they say.

The cost: potentially millions of dollars in lost revenue. Plus, high advertising costs for their own campaigns.

It’s a form of ad arbitrage, they say, and it’s been going on for at least two years.

