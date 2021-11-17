12 holiday app marketing tips for mobile growth pros

It’s November and if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, you’re totally screwed. Happy supply chain crisis, baby: that toy your friend’s kid wants is stuck in a shipping container on a boat off the coast of Los Angeles, and no-one’s unloading it until they get a raise to cover 2021’s massively accelerating cost of living.
Google Play gift card for the win?
Maybe …
But as you’re working through the mobile app holiday marketing strategy you built about 3 months ago, here’s a few tips on making this holiday season the best ever.
Get all 12 tips in my post at my client Singular’s website …
But here’s a sneak peek:
- Take advantage of of the supply chain crisis
- Coordinate messaging
- Give to get
- Introduce yourselves
- Be the gift your users give
- Offer help-a-random-friend in your gaming app
- Start now, but finish late
- Solidify existing relationships
- Make something old new again
- Run some App Store and Google Play ads?
- Influence this …
- Design an easter egg for viral kicks
Get all the details in the full post.
Want weekly updates? Of course you do …