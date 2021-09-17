13 best practices for A/B testing mobile ads

No-one ever publishes a list online that start with 13. I mean, it’s an unlucky number, right? That’s why I decided to use it, of course, when I started to build out a list of best practices and tips for A/B testing for my client Singular.

I figure people might just notice it more.

From the post:

You’re kicking off a mobile ad campaign. You want crazy good results. You want high massive ROI and incredible ROAS. And you don’t want to spend 70% of your budget teaching the platforms what works to attract the best users for your app. So how do you do A/B testing to find the best ads?

Get lucky. And get all 13 A/B testing best practices in my post on Singular’s blog …