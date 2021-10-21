Apple’s ad network is the biggest beneficiary of Apple’s new marketing rules: report

Apple’s new mobile marketing rules limit accessibility and use of the advertising identifier Apple created about a decade ago. The new rules prioritize people’s choice and individual privacy, and that’s a good thing.

But in terms of the mobile advertising ecosystem, they’re not neutral.

In fact, the biggest beneficiary has been Apple’s own ad network, Apple Search Ads, which is making billions more this year than last, largely because of the new rules.

From my story at Forbes:

Apple Search Ads has displaced Facebook as the best ad network for mobile marketers on iPhone and iPad, according to a new performance index from AppsFlyer. Apple’s ad network has significantly expanded since Apple changed marketing practices, hitting 60% of all its business from the first half of 2020 in just seven weeks this year. “Apple Search Ads (ASA) ranked first in both the Retention Index’s global power and volume rankings,” AppsFlyer, a mobile marketing measurement platform, says. “iOS marketers flocked to ASA following the enforcement of ATT.” This is something mobile experts predicted over a year ago.

