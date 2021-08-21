Apple exec: ‘we are the greatest platform for distributing child porn’

An Apple security executive actually said that. Actually called out Apple to a colleague about the fact that building a very privacy-sensitive environment makes iOS and the Mac the ideal platform for illegal and horrific material.

From my story at Forbes:

Apple fraud executive Eric Friedman told colleague Herve Sibert that Apple is the greatest platform for distributing child pornography. The comment sheds light on why Apple is now pursing a controversial program and automating checks for child porn on customers’ phones and in their messages. According to a rather thin LinkedIn profile, Eric Friedman is a senior engineering manager at Apple. Security websites, however, list his actual role as “head of Apple’s Fraud Engineering Algorithms and Risk unit,” also known as FEAR. Sibert is Apple’s security and fraud engineering manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. Friedman made the claim in a February 2020 text message conversation revealed in discovery for the Apple-Epic trial over whether Apple can demand app developers use its payment services, among other things.

